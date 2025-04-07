Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week

ANKARA

With the new terminals, the annual passenger capacity of the airport in the major tourist destination Antalya will increase from the current 35 million to 82 million, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The new airport facilities will be inaugurated in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 12.

"We are expanding the existing 90,143-square-meter international terminal to 224,000 square meters and the 36,859-square-meter domestic terminal to 75,000 square meters,” Uraloğlu said.

Antalya Airport served 45,351 aircraft and 6.24 million passengers on domestic flights, as well as 188,748 aircraft and 33 million passengers on international flights in 2024.

In total, the airport hosted 234,099 aircraft and 39.23 million passengers last year.

In the first two months of 2025, passenger traffic at Antalya Airport declined by 1 percent from a year ago to 1.95 million.

The international passenger tally inched up 0.3 percent annually to 1 million, while domestic passengers fell 2 percent to 927,000.

The number of aircraft parking positions has been increased from 108 to 176 with new apron areas, said Uraloğlu.

He also noted that the existing VIP terminal has been expanded from 690 square meters to 2,000 square meters, while the general aviation terminal has been enlarged from 1,200 square meters to 2,800 square meters.