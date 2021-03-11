Ankara wishes speedy recovery to TRNC's premier

  • March 11 2021 09:06:28

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay on March 10 called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minster Ersan Saner to wish him a speedy recovery on behalf of Turkey after the premier undergoing an angiography.

Saner had the imaging test performed at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital because of complaints of tightness in his chest.

Chief physician Adil Özyılkan said doctors decided to carry out the coronary angiography as a precaution although other diagnostic tests showed no sign of pathology.

The tightness might have resulted from hypertension, he said.

After remaining under observation for two hours, Saner will be discharged from the hospital, said Özyılkan.

