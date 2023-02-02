Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Norway’s Ambassador in Ankara Erling Skjonsberg on Feb. 2 and asked the Norwegian authorities to prevent a planned “attack” on the Quran.

The envoy was summoned after Ankara learned of a planned attack against the Quran on Feb. 3, the Foreign Ministry sources said.

Ankara “strongly condemns Norway’s approach not to prevent the said provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime,” the Foreign Ministry officials told the ambassador, adding that this attitude is “unacceptable.”

The Foreign Ministry conveyed to the ambassador that Ankara expects the Norwegian authorities not to allow the planned act.

Türkiye harshly reacted over the recent protests involving the burning or tearing of the Quran in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.