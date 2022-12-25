Ankara slams Greek Cyprus hydrocarbon activities in east Med

Ankara slams Greek Cyprus hydrocarbon activities in east Med

ANKARA 
Ankara slams Greek Cyprus hydrocarbon activities in east Med

Ankara has slammed the Greek Cypriot administration for starting hydrocarbon activities in the eastern Mediterranean without seeking the consent of Turkish Cyprus, vowing to protect the rights of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus resolutely.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç explained Türkiye’s position regarding the ongoing hydrocarbon activities of the Greek Cypriot administration in the eastern Mediterranean in response to a question over the weekend.

“It is out of the question for any country, company or ship to conduct hydrocarbon exploration or exploitation activities within the Turkish continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean without our consent,” Bilgiç underlined.

These hydrocarbon activities of the Greek Cypriot administration have been carried out unilaterally without the consent of Turkish Cyprus and violate the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, who are one of the co-owners of all natural resources of the Island, the spokesperson said.

“These activities also increase the tension and threaten peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean,” he stated.

Recalling that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed to hold an inclusive Eastern Mediterranean Conference in 2020 in order to resolve long-standing differences between the littoral countries and that four cooperation proposals made by Turkish Cyprus to the Greek Cypriots on hydrocarbon resources are still on the table, Bilgiç said: “We would like to remind both the countries in the region and the third parties who Greek Cypriots hide behind that escalating the tension in the eastern Mediterranean in this way would not benefit any party.”

“Türkiye will continue to resolutely protect both its own and the TRNC’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and will continue to support the [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] TRNC’s hydrocarbon activities in the period ahead,” he added.

Greek Cyprus, East Mediterranean,

TÜRKIYE 11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance
İnönü commemorated on death anniversary

İnönü commemorated on death anniversary
Christmas masses held in several churches in country

Christmas masses held in several churches in country
Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar

Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar
Presidential spokesperson Kalın: PKK is in France

Presidential spokesperson Kalın: PKK is in France
Birgi added to UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages List

Birgi added to UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages List
WORLD Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

ECONOMY Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

The Russian lower house of parliament is preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma ha said.

SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.