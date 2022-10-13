Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as 'biased, visionless'

ANKARA

Ankara has criticized the EU’s 2022 Türkiye report as another example of Brussels’ biased stance against the candidate country, rejecting its findings on backsliding of fundamental rights as well as its pro-Greek approach on the eastern Mediterranean dispute.

“The 2022 Country Report on Türkiye published today [on Oct. 12] by the European Commission reveals once again that the European Union lacks the strategic approach and the vision towards Türkiye. This Report which ignores the obligations of the EU towards Türkiye and displays double standards is yet another example of the EU’s biased stance when it comes to Türkiye,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The EU’s annual report noted the continued deterioration of the democratic standards in the country and criticized the candidate country for not harmonizing its foreign and security policy with the union.

“We do not accept the unfounded claims and unjust criticism, in particular on the political criteria and on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights Chapter. We totally reject the unjust claims purported by the EU, which has so far refused to remove the political obstacles before the negotiating chapters, directing at our political system, politicians, senior officials, fundamental rights and freedoms in Türkiye, as well as certain court rulings and our legitimate fight against terrorism,” it added.

Stressing that the parts of the report addressing the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Cyprus issues reflected the unlawful and maximalist views of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo, Ankara criticized Brussels for ignoring the Turkish Cypriots and refusing to mention the opinions of Türkiye and the Turkish Cyprus.

“We remind once again that the EU is not an international judicial body to determine maritime jurisdiction areas. This manner of the EU is against both its own acquis and the international law,” it said.

Ankara said it was odd that the EU criticized Türkiye for not complying with the EU sanctions in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war, stressing it does have no obligation to comply with such sanctions. “We emphasize once again that the grain export and exchange of prisoners of war between the parties could have only been possible thanks to the principled stance of Türkiye,” recalled the statement.

“Taking the current geopolitical challenges into account, the EU should consider Türkiye as a negotiating candidate country rather than as a third state to resort when necessary and act accordingly in line with the principle of pacta sunt servanda. EU’s reports will only be taken into consideration as long as it adopts such an approach,” it added.