Ankara Palas Museum welcomes visitors

Ankara Palas Museum welcomes visitors

ANKARA
Ankara Palas Museum welcomes visitors

Ankara Palas, which was converted into a museum while preserving its original structure by the National Palaces Administration, continues to welcome art enthusiasts in its first year since opening.

The 96-year-old Ankara Palas building, completed by Ahmet Kemaleddin Bey, one of the important representatives of the First National Architectural Movement, began service in 1928. The magnificent building is one that has witnessed the history of Türkiye.

The building, which was operated under the Foundations Administration until 1975 and used as an office and exhibition area by the Industry and Trade Ministry between 1976 and 1982, was transferred to the National Palaces Presidency in 2018 and the largest restoration in its history was initiated the next year.

A landmark of the Republican era, Ankara Palas Museum was inaugurated on Feb. 21, 2024. Since then, the museum, representing the modern face of the newly established Republic, has hosted 209,210 visitors.

Following its restoration, enrichment of its collection, and furnishing in accordance with modern exhibition standards, Ankara Palas Museum remains a key cultural destination. Spanning an indoor area of nearly 1,000 square meters, the museum features five halls and nearly 1,200 artifacts, offering a significant space for art and cultural heritage.

Located in Ankara’s Ulus district, directly across from the second Parliament Building, Ankara Palas Museum attracts considerable interest due to its accessibility. The "Ankara Palas Conferences," organized monthly by National Palaces, are among the key events contributing to the museum’s high visitor numbers.

Bringing together artifacts from the Ottoman and Republican periods, Ankara Palas highlights historical continuity. In addition to select pieces from the 16th to 19th centuries, the museum showcases objects used by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, preserving traces of the early Republic.

The collection also features works by pioneering Turkish portrait painters of the Republican era, including İbrahim Çallı and Feyhaman Duran.

Open Daily Except Mondays

 

The museum’s walls are adorned with historic clocks, offering visitors a journey through time. European-made silverware, once used in Ottoman palaces and Ankara Palas, is among the museum's most striking exhibits.

The works exhibited in the museum are presented to visitors under the following headings: Paintings, Clocks, Technological Tools, Silverware, Tableware, Manuscripts and Printed Works, Items Used by Atatürk, Atatürk and Ankara Palace, War Objects, Diplomatic Gifts, Hereke Weavings, Beykoz Glasses, Yıldız Porcelains, Medals and Orders, Seals and Coins and selections from the Treasury Collection.

One of the museum’s unique sections is a selection of manuscripts and printed works from Caliph Abdülmecid Efendi’s Library, alongside personal belongings of Atatürk.

Described by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as a "window opening from East to West," Ankara Palas Museum is open to visitors every day except Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An audio guide service at the entrance provides detailed information about the exhibits.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub

İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub
‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched

‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched
The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times

The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times
Clues to ancient ironmaking discovered in Türkiye

Clues to ancient ironmaking discovered in Türkiye
Egypt unveils first ancient royal tomb since Tutankhamun

Egypt unveils first ancient royal tomb since Tutankhamun
Ne Zha 2 becomes highest-grossing animated film

'Ne Zha 2' becomes highest-grossing animated film
Revamped Finnish museum says Good Bye, Lenin

Revamped Finnish museum says 'Good Bye, Lenin!'
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿