Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

ANKARA

The incumbent mayor in Ankara, Mansur Yavaş of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and Turgut Altınok, the candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance, have laid out their respective pledges for the capital city.

During a program held in the Evren district, Yavaş emphasized a pragmatic approach, steering away from grandiose schemes.

"First and foremost, we will address the infrastructure challenges in Ankara and provide support to bolster the prosperity of its residents," Yavaş affirmed.

He underscored his commitment to serving all citizens impartially, regardless of their political affiliations. "We traversed every corner... listening firsthand to the concerns," he remarked.

The mayor also reiterated his administration's transparency, pointing to the detailed financial disclosures of city projects available on their website. "We are those who work with the money we receive from you. We came not to rule, but to serve," he said.

Furthermore, Yavaş outlined plans to support underprivileged families, particularly in ensuring equal educational opportunities for their children.

Meanwhile, Altınok outlined a vision of comprehensive development spanning various sectors. Addressing a gathering in the capital, he pledged to transform the capital into a model city across economic, industrial, educational, cultural, agricultural and tourism fronts.

Identifying transportation and traffic as pressing concerns, Altınok proposed an array of measures, including subway expansions, road infrastructure improvements and the implementation of a master zoning plan to tackle the traffic congestion.

Moreover, Altınok pledged to expedite urban renewal projects and introduce free transportation for university students, alongside offering scholarships to 20,000 students, aiming to alleviate financial burdens on the youth pursuing higher education.

The field of contenders for the polls slated for March 31 expands with the inclusion of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party's (DEM Party) co-mayoral candidates Gültan Kışanak and Öztürk Türkdoğan, as well as İYİ (Good) Party's hopeful Cengiz Topel Yıldırım.