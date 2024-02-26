Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

ANKARA
Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

The incumbent mayor in Ankara, Mansur Yavaş of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and Turgut Altınok, the candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance, have laid out their respective pledges for the capital city.

During a program held in the Evren district, Yavaş emphasized a pragmatic approach, steering away from grandiose schemes.

"First and foremost, we will address the infrastructure challenges in Ankara and provide support to bolster the prosperity of its residents," Yavaş affirmed.

He underscored his commitment to serving all citizens impartially, regardless of their political affiliations. "We traversed every corner... listening firsthand to the concerns," he remarked.

The mayor also reiterated his administration's transparency, pointing to the detailed financial disclosures of city projects available on their website. "We are those who work with the money we receive from you. We came not to rule, but to serve," he said.

Furthermore, Yavaş outlined plans to support underprivileged families, particularly in ensuring equal educational opportunities for their children.

Meanwhile, Altınok outlined a vision of comprehensive development spanning various sectors. Addressing a gathering in the capital, he pledged to transform the capital into a model city across economic, industrial, educational, cultural, agricultural and tourism fronts.

Identifying transportation and traffic as pressing concerns, Altınok proposed an array of measures, including subway expansions, road infrastructure improvements and the implementation of a master zoning plan to tackle the traffic congestion.

Moreover, Altınok pledged to expedite urban renewal projects and introduce free transportation for university students, alongside offering scholarships to 20,000 students, aiming to alleviate financial burdens on the youth pursuing higher education.

The field of contenders for the polls slated for March 31 expands with the inclusion of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party's (DEM Party) co-mayoral candidates Gültan Kışanak and Öztürk Türkdoğan, as well as İYİ (Good) Party's hopeful Cengiz Topel Yıldırım.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

    Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

  2. Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes

    Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes

  3. Türkiye urges top UN court to 'hold Israel accountable for violations'

    Türkiye urges top UN court to 'hold Israel accountable for violations'

  4. Attack on Rafah would be 'nail in coffin' of Gaza aid: UN chief

    Attack on Rafah would be 'nail in coffin' of Gaza aid: UN chief

  5. Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

    Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes

Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes
CHP mayors to publicly disclose assets, says Özel

CHP mayors to publicly disclose assets, says Özel
CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain
İYİ Party unveils election manifesto for local polls

İYİ Party unveils election manifesto for local polls
CHP leader, Istanbul mayor rally together ahead of polls

CHP leader, Istanbul mayor rally together ahead of polls
Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls
WORLD Attack on Rafah would be nail in coffin of Gaza aid: UN chief

Attack on Rafah would be 'nail in coffin' of Gaza aid: UN chief

A full-scale Israeli military operation in Rafah would deliver a death blow to aid programmes in Gaza, where humanitarian assistance remains "completely insufficient", the U.N. chief warned Monday.
ECONOMY Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

More than 120 WTO member states have finalised an agreement that aims to facilitate investment in developing countries by improving transparency and clearing bureaucratic hurdles, the global trade body said Sunday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿