Ankara expresses 'disappointment' to EU over travel ban

  • July 01 2020 12:22:00

Ankara expresses 'disappointment' to EU over travel ban

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara expresses disappointment to EU over travel ban

Turkey on July 1 expressed "disappointment" to EU over its decision to continue a travel ban on Turkish nationals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy conveyed Ankara's concerns over excluding Turkey in the recent list of 15 countries that have been allowed to travel to EU states.

"Turkey's efforts, measures and achievements made to stem the outbreak of coronavirus are evident. This decision should've been taken with objective criteria and while considering the country's success, which was cited as an example by the World Health Organization and the international community," he said.

Underscoring Turkey's "exemplary solidarity with the international community during the pandemic," Aksoy said the country will continue its cooperation and transparent information sharing regarding the outbreak with European institutions.

"We expect this mistake regarding travel restrictions for our citizens will be corrected as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

According to the bloc's agreement, EU states will gradually lift travel restrictions for non-EU nationals, which were adopted in mid-March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The EU will revise the list every two weeks based on epidemiological criteria, including the countries’ overall response to the novel virus, and declining infection rates.

In Turkey, decreasing daily death toll, increasing recoveries and fewer new cases paved the way toward normalization on June 1.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  2. Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

    Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

  3. Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

    Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

  5. Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19

    Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19
Recommended
Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters

Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters
Istanbul conference urges special UN envoy on Kashmir

Istanbul conference urges special UN envoy on Kashmir
Europol terrorism report confirms Turkeys concerns: AKP spokesperson

Europol terrorism report confirms Turkey's concerns: AKP spokesperson
Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

Macron supports a ‘putschist’ in Libya: Turkish FM

Macron supports a ‘putschist’ in Libya: Turkish FM
Astana group to convene digitally on Syria

Astana group to convene digitally on Syria
WORLD Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

The European Union agrees to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States remains excluded. China is on the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, according to a statement.
ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector hit 53.9 in June, ending a three-month period of moderation, a joint business survey revealed on July 1.
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.