Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op

  • April 22 2022 09:00:00

Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op

ANKARA
Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara following Bahgdad’s strong protests against Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Iraq.

“Our discomfort with the statements by Iraqi authorities regarding Operation Claw-Lock the Turkish Armed Forces launched against terrorist targets in the north of Iraq on April 18, 2022, and the unfounded allegations leveled within this framework as well as our expectations from Iraq have been conveyed to the charge d’affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara, who was summoned to our ministry today [April 21], and a diplomatic note on our views on this issue has been delivered,” read a statement issued by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic late April 21.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched a large scale cross border operation dubbeb Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, where the PKK has its hideouts and other facilities. It was focused on the Zap region from where the PKK terrorists infiltrate into Turkey for terrorist attacks.

“The PKK terrorist organization has been targeting our country from its hideouts in northern Iraq for nearly 40 years. Yet, unfortunately, no response has been received from the Iraqi authorities to our persistent requests to end the existence of this terrorist organization, which also poses a threat to the sovereignty and stability of Iraq,” Bilgic recalled.

Turkey prefers the elimination of presence of PKK in Iraq by the Iraqi security forces, Bilgic said, noting that the PKK is a terrorist organization, which is recognized as such by numerous countries and international organizations.

The spokesman underlined that Turkey is always ready to closely cooperate with Iraq in fighting PKK on the basis of the joint interests of the two neighboring states, stressing: “However, unless concrete and effective steps are taken by Iraqi authorities to this end and the national security threat against our country directed by the PKK terrorist organization from Iraqi territory continues, we will continue to take the necessary measures on the basis of the right of self-defense emanating from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.”

 

Baghdad,

WORLD Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  2. Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

    Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

  3. Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

    Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

  4. Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan

    Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan

  5. Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

    Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price
Recommended
Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon
Turkish FM says some NATO states want Ukrainian war to continue

Turkish FM says some NATO states want Ukrainian war to continue
Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan
Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals
FM Çavuşoğlu slams Israeli actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque

FM Çavuşoğlu slams Israeli actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque
U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army
WORLD Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong relaxed pandemic restrictions on Thursday, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

ECONOMY Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Turkey’s consumer confidence posted a 7.3 percent decrease in April, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) yesterday.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.