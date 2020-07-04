Ankara decries Egypt’s condemnation of anti-terror ops

  • July 04 2020 11:17:08

Ankara decries Egypt’s condemnation of anti-terror ops

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara decries Egypt’s condemnation of anti-terror ops

Turkey rejected a statement from Egypt on July 3 that condemns Ankara’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq and accuses it of being “a source of instability in the region.” 

“We refuse the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt today, which condemns Operations Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger, which we have been conducting against the PKK terrorist organization, which has been in northern Iraq oppressing Iraqi citizens as well as our country, and which accuses our country as a source of instability in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

“It is tragicomic for those who came to power in a coup and threatened to intervene in Libya to support the putschist [Khalifa] Haftar like themselves,” it said. “Such irresponsible statements are attempts that, as alleged, serve the agenda of the bloody PKK terrorist organization, not the brother and sister Iraqi people we are always with.”

“It should not be forgotten that the PKK terrorist organization threatens Iraq's stability, security and territorial integrity.

“Turkey will continue to resolutely fight terrorism and stand by the Iraqi people whose rights are seized by the PKK and its supporters,” it added.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive Haftar's forces.

The U.N. recognizes the government headed by Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has taken more than 1,000 lives.

In March, the government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital and recently retook strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of Turks and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  2. Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

    More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

  4. Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

    Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

  5. At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

    At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya
Recommended
Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Serbia

Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Serbia
Turkey included in UK, Hungarys list of safe countries: FM

Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM
Turkey doing its part in Khashoggi case: UN rapporteur

Turkey doing its part in Khashoggi case: UN rapporteur
Defense minister visits Libya for engagement with Tripoli government: Erdoğan

Defense minister visits Libya for engagement with Tripoli government: Erdoğan
Ankara accuses France of committing crimes in Libya

Ankara accuses France of committing crimes in Libya
First trial held in absentia for Khashoggi murder suspects in Istanbul court

First trial held in absentia for Khashoggi murder suspects in Istanbul court
WORLD Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew is "bewildered" by claims he is stonewalling a U.S. investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of minors by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, his legal team said on July 4. 
ECONOMY EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member states for breaking EU law on air passenger rights.
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.