Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

  • September 21 2021 09:34:00

Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

Turkey on Sept. 20 condemned the deadly shooting at a university in Russia.

"We condemn the attack that took place [on Sept. 20] within the premises of the Perm State University which resulted in loss of lives of eight people and left many wounded," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and the Russian people, the statement also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee said that it has opened a criminal murder case following the deadly attack in Perm State University, which left eight people dead and several others wounded.

The shooter was wounded and detained, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

    Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

  2. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  3. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  4. Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

    Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

  5. Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

    Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York
Recommended
Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey

Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey
Turkey wants to see self-sufficient Northern Cyprus: VP

Turkey wants to see 'self-sufficient' Northern Cyprus: VP
FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York

FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York
Russia preparing for Turkish presidents visit: Peskov

Russia preparing for Turkish president's visit: Peskov
Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York
Turkey blasts provocative Greek move in its maritime territory

Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory
WORLD Sudan thwarts attempted coup, situation under control, army says

Sudan thwarts attempted coup, situation under control, army says

Sudanese authorities have foiled an attempted coup, the army said on Sept. 21, warding off a challenge to a civilian-military council that has run the country since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.   
ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology gathering and the world’s second-biggest aviation event, kicked off on Sept. 21 in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.