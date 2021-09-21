Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Sept. 20 condemned the deadly shooting at a university in Russia.

"We condemn the attack that took place [on Sept. 20] within the premises of the Perm State University which resulted in loss of lives of eight people and left many wounded," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and the Russian people, the statement also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee said that it has opened a criminal murder case following the deadly attack in Perm State University, which left eight people dead and several others wounded.

The shooter was wounded and detained, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.