Ankara condemns deadly Damascus cafe blast

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned a deadly bomb attack in central Damascus, reaffirming support for Syria’s government and people.

“We strongly condemn the attack carried out today in the Hijaz area of Syria's capital, Damascus, which caused fatalities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 2.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of those killed and to the Syrian people, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

It said Türkiye believed the Syrian people would respond to attempts to undermine stability and social peace by maintaining unity and solidarity.

“Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Syria throughout this process,” the ministry said.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victims’ families and voicing support for the Syrian government and people.

Yılmaz said terrorism and those supporting it would not succeed, adding that he believed all parts of Syrian society would stand together against such attacks.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also denounced what he called a “heinous terrorist attack,” saying it targeted civilians and sought to undermine efforts to restore security and stability in Syria.

Duran said Türkiye would continue to support Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity.

At least nine people were killed and 20 others wounded when an explosive device detonated at a cafe near the main courthouse complex in Damascus, AP reported, citing Syria’s Health Ministry and state-run Al-Ikhbariya.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, while Syrian authorities said an investigation was underway.