Ankara condemns deadly Damascus cafe blast

Ankara condemns deadly Damascus cafe blast

ANKARA
Ankara condemns deadly Damascus cafe blast

 

Türkiye has condemned a deadly bomb attack in central Damascus, reaffirming support for Syria’s government and people.

“We strongly condemn the attack carried out today in the Hijaz area of Syria's capital, Damascus, which caused fatalities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 2.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of those killed and to the Syrian people, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

It said Türkiye believed the Syrian people would respond to attempts to undermine stability and social peace by maintaining unity and solidarity.

“Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Syria throughout this process,” the ministry said.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victims’ families and voicing support for the Syrian government and people.

Yılmaz said terrorism and those supporting it would not succeed, adding that he believed all parts of Syrian society would stand together against such attacks.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also denounced what he called a “heinous terrorist attack,” saying it targeted civilians and sought to undermine efforts to restore security and stability in Syria.

Duran said Türkiye would continue to support Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity.

At least nine people were killed and 20 others wounded when an explosive device detonated at a cafe near the main courthouse complex in Damascus, AP reported, citing Syria’s Health Ministry and state-run Al-Ikhbariya.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, while Syrian authorities said an investigation was underway.

blast,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission

Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission
Ankara tightens security ahead of NATO summit

Ankara tightens security ahead of NATO summit
Intel chief meets Iraqi, Kurdish officials on security ties

Intel chief meets Iraqi, Kurdish officials on security ties
Antalya gears up for COP31 with $2 bln revenue target

Antalya gears up for COP31 with $2 bln revenue target
Türkiye to put defense industry on display at NATO summit

Türkiye to put defense industry on display at NATO summit
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿