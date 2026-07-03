Turkish institutions present sustainability projects at EU event

ANKARA

Eight Turkish institutions presented sustainability projects at an EU networking event focused on clean industry, where organizations from 10 countries introduced technology proposals and partnership opportunities.

The Horizon Europe Clean Industrial Deal International Brokerage Event was held online on June 4 by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), with support from the EU-funded Technical Assistance for Türkiye in Horizon Europe project.

The event focused on the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal, which links industrial decarbonization with competitiveness and economic resilience.

Çağrı Yıldırım, national coordinator of TÜBİTAK’s Horizon Europe program, said sustainable practices had become important for protecting technological capacity and industrial competitiveness.

Organizers said the event drew 611 registered stakeholders from 37 countries, including Canada, Brazil and Tunisia. A total of 22 institutions from 10 countries made presentations.

The Turkish delegation included Istanbul Technical University, the TÜBİTAK Marmara Research Center and the Middle East Technical University MEMS Center.

The institutions presented projects on artificial intelligence-powered water recovery systems in textile factories, low-carbon hydrogen production and sustainable cement recycling.

The event also focused on advanced manufacturing methods and new materials that could reduce reliance on fossil fuels and critical raw materials.

One presentation addressed efforts to scale up innovative electrode technology designed to reduce dependence on imported critical metals such as iridium and platinum.

Participants also discussed the use of AI-powered industrial digital twins to optimize production processes and improve energy efficiency.

Experts outlined funding opportunities under upcoming calls linked to the Clean Industrial Deal and the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking.

Organizers said stakeholders could continue using the B2Match platform for networking and funding partnerships through the 2027 call periods.