Ankara, Damascus discuss security ties and returns of Syrians

Ankara, Damascus discuss security ties and returns of Syrians

DAMASCUS
Ankara, Damascus discuss security ties and returns of Syrians

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi held high-level security talks in Syria on June 30 to discuss security cooperation, the repatriation of Syrian refugees and efforts to strengthen institutional ties, according to official statements.

Çiftçi met Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab in Damascus at the Tishreen Palace, where the two sides discussed cooperation on public security, law enforcement capacity building and border-related issues.

The talks also covered joint efforts in areas including disaster management, counter-narcotics work, police training and the development of identification and registration systems, according to officials.

The return of Syrians is “valuable for Syria’s reconstruction and rebuilding,” Çiftçi said during the visit, adding that Türkiye continues to support “voluntary, safe, dignified and orderly returns.”

Çiftçi noted that more than 1.4 million Syrians have returned from Türkiye since 2017, including hundreds of thousands since late 2024.

During the visit, Çiftçi also met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus. The delegation was received at the People’s Palace, where officials discussed broader security coordination and regional stability, according to Syrian presidential statements.

The minister also visited the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, where he prayed alongside his delegation, and later viewed the city from Mount Qasioun with Syrian officials.

Türkiye’s delegation included senior ministry officials, while Syrian officials from multiple agencies took part in the meetings.

The visit comes as Ankara and Damascus gradually increase contacts following years of strained relations tied to Syria’s civil war.

migration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

    Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

  3. Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

    Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

  4. Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

    Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

  5. EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs

    EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs
Recommended
Intelligence chief visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad

Intelligence chief visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad
NATO to focus on defense industry at Ankara summit: Fidan

NATO to focus on defense industry at Ankara summit: Fidan
Türkiye says political pressure threatens UNRWA

Türkiye says political pressure threatens UNRWA
Turkish, Egyptian intelligence chiefs discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish, Egyptian intelligence chiefs discuss Gaza ceasefire
EU stresses cooperation with Türkiye after Ankara talks

EU stresses cooperation with Türkiye after Ankara talks
Erdoğan slams Israel’s move on 1915 events

Erdoğan slams Israel’s move on 1915 events
WORLD Syrias president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has finalized the formation of the country’s first post-Assad parliament, which is set to hold its first session next week in a step seen as a test for the country’s transition.

ECONOMY EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

The EU's top court upheld a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fine the bloc slapped on Google for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿