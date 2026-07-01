Ankara, Damascus discuss security ties and returns of Syrians

DAMASCUS

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi held high-level security talks in Syria on June 30 to discuss security cooperation, the repatriation of Syrian refugees and efforts to strengthen institutional ties, according to official statements.

Çiftçi met Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab in Damascus at the Tishreen Palace, where the two sides discussed cooperation on public security, law enforcement capacity building and border-related issues.

The talks also covered joint efforts in areas including disaster management, counter-narcotics work, police training and the development of identification and registration systems, according to officials.

The return of Syrians is “valuable for Syria’s reconstruction and rebuilding,” Çiftçi said during the visit, adding that Türkiye continues to support “voluntary, safe, dignified and orderly returns.”

Çiftçi noted that more than 1.4 million Syrians have returned from Türkiye since 2017, including hundreds of thousands since late 2024.

During the visit, Çiftçi also met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus. The delegation was received at the People’s Palace, where officials discussed broader security coordination and regional stability, according to Syrian presidential statements.

The minister also visited the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, where he prayed alongside his delegation, and later viewed the city from Mount Qasioun with Syrian officials.

Türkiye’s delegation included senior ministry officials, while Syrian officials from multiple agencies took part in the meetings.

The visit comes as Ankara and Damascus gradually increase contacts following years of strained relations tied to Syria’s civil war.