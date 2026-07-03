Türkiye to put defense industry on display at NATO summit

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries will host a high-level reception at Turkish Aerospace facilities in Ankara as part of next week’s NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum.

The event, hosted by Secretariat head Haluk Görgün, will take place at Turkish Aerospace’s facilities in Kahramankazan.

The program is expected to highlight Türkiye’s defense industry capabilities, international partnerships and cooperation among NATO allies.

Senior military and civilian officials from NATO and allied countries, as well as international defense industry executives, are expected to attend.

Turkish defense industry products will be displayed during the event, while indigenous aviation platforms are also expected to perform demonstration flights.

The Ankara NATO summit, scheduled for July 7-8, will bring together heads of state and government from member countries.

It will be the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.