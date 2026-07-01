Intelligence chief visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad

Intelligence chief visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad

ANKARA
Intelligence chief visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad

The head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) paid a visit to Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk and inspected the historic Kirkuk Citadel on July 1.

Ibrahim Kalın was welcomed at Kirkuk International Airport by Kirkuk Governor Mohammed Saman Agha, who also serves as head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC).

Kalın’s first stop in Kirkuk was the historic Kirkuk Citadel, where he did inspections and visited the cemetery of Turkish martyrs.

He later visited the ITC headquarters and met with Turkmen officials there.

The MİT chief also held talks with Agha at the governor’s office.

Kalın on Monday held a series of high-level meetings in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

He met Iraqi President Nizar Amidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, National Security Adviser Basim al-Badri, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, and Taqaddum Party leader Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The meetings focused on strengthening security and intelligence cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq.

ibrahim kalın, Baghdad ,

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