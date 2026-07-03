Antalya gears up for COP31 with $2 bln revenue target

ANTALYA

As Türkiye’s tourism capital Antalya accelerates preparations to host this year’s U.N. climate summit, a senior official said on July 2 that authorities expect the 11-day event to generate around $2 billion in economic activity, with nearly 120 world leaders expected to attend.

The 31st session of the annual climate conference, COP31, as one of the world’s most prestigious international gatherings, will take place in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

Presided over by Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, COP31 will be hosted at the EXPO 2016 Antalya arena, a massive venue originally constructed for another landmark global event.

The summit will be held at the EXPO 2016 Antalya site, originally built to host the international exposition at that time.

As part of extensive preparations, the venue has officially been renamed the “COP31 Area,” with large-scale infrastructure and construction works progressing rapidly.

Providing information on the upcoming summit, the head of the provincial body of the ministry said that preparations are underway across a vast expanse exceeding 1,100 decares.

“The COP31 summit venue is divided into two main zones: the ‘Blue Zone’ and the ‘Green Zone.’ The Blue Zone will primarily house the conference halls reserved for world leaders, while the Green Zone has been meticulously prepared to accommodate non-governmental organizations,” İsmail Öntaş explained.

“We project a daily footfall of 100,000 visitors, including around 120 heads of state and over 400 ministerial-level officials. This is a monumental summit where all global climate decisions will be forged right here at COP31.”

Elaborating on the economic impact COP31 is poised to generate for Antalya, Öntaş remarked that the city is exceptionally well-positioned in this regard.

“Due to its proximity to the main hotel districts, we will henceforth refer to this exhibition venue as the ‘COP 31 Area.’ Antalya is already well-versed in hosting high-caliber events such as the G20 Leaders’

Summit, Expo and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Given the massive turnout, we project an economic revenue of $2 billion within this 11-day window.”

Öntaş also noted that hotel bookings for COP31 have already commenced, stating, “We anticipate a substantial economic boost not only for hotels but also for the transport and hospitality sectors.”