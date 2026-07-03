Turkish ballerina advances to final on Bolshoi stage

Turkish ballerina advances to final on Bolshoi stage

MOSCOW
Turkish ballerina advances to final on Bolshoi stage

Turkish ballerina Nilay Tahiroğlu advanced Wednesday to the final of the 15th International Moscow Ballet Competition, one of the world’s most prestigious contests.


The competition, taking place from June 25 to July 5 on the historic stage of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater, has brought together 362 dancers from 35 countries competing in multiple categories.


Tahiroglu was granted direct entry into the competition after being exempted from the preliminary selection process, thanks to her previous achievements in international ballet competitions.


After successfully completing the first stage of the three-round competition, Tahiroğlu represented Türkiye in the semifinal, where her performance earned her a place among 18 finalists.


In the semifinal, she performed a contemporary choreography created by fellow State Opera and Ballet artist Elif Fırat.


If Tahiroğlu secures a medal in the final, she will become the first Turkish dancer in the competition’s history to win one.
As a finalist, Tahiroğlu will also receive a special diploma awarded to competitors who advance beyond the semifinal stage.


She is set to perform in the final, accompanied by the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra.


Tahiroğlu has been coached throughout the competition by acclaimed choreographer Volkan Ersoy.

Bolshoi Ballet,

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