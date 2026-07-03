Trump says 'ridiculous' for US to maintain current support for NATO

Trump says 'ridiculous' for US to maintain current support for NATO

WASHINGTON
Trump says ridiculous for US to maintain current support for NATO

President Donald Trump said on July 2 it is "ridiculous" for the United States to continue its "one sided" relationship with NATO, less than a week before a NATO summit in Ankara.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "They were not there for us!!!" and Washington's relationship with NATO "is not reciprocal."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at European allies over their response to the war in Iran, as several countries restricted the use of bases for U.S. forces.

Trump also insists he wants Europe to take the lead role for its own defense, and Washington has already moved to scale back commitments.

His Truth Social post on Thursday included a chart displaying the amount of NATO spending, with the United States investing vastly more than a few other member states depicted.

Under pressure from Trump, NATO leaders had agreed at a gathering last year to boost defense-related spending to five percent of GDP by 2035.

The upcoming NATO summit, which will bring together 32 member states, will be held in the Turkish capital on July 7-8.

The alliance, founded in 1949, became a U.S.-led defense force credited with maintaining stability in Europe, keeping the Soviet Union at bay and solidifying Washington as a world power for decades to come.

support,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg
Syria begins trials over violence in Druze heartland

Syria begins trials over violence in Druze heartland
Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war

Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war
Trump says American identity under renewed attack as US turns 250

Trump says American identity under 'renewed attack' as US turns 250
Huge crowds gather as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin in Iran

Huge crowds gather as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin in Iran
Syria vows accountability after Damascus bomb blast

Syria vows accountability after Damascus bomb blast
Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol

Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿