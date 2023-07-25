Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

ANKARA
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the burning of a Quran in Denmark and urged the Danish authorities to take action to stop these attacks against the Muslims’ holy book.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the repeated vile attacks against our holy book, the Quran, in Copenhagen,” read the statement issued late on July 24.

“The Danish authorities must act in line with their international responsibilities and take the necessary measures to prevent these outrageous acts that incite hatred against the religion of Islam and billions of its believers,” it said.

A far-right group, Danske Patrioter, on July 24 posted a video in which a man is seen desecrating and burning what appeared to be Quran, the Muslim holy book, and trampling an Iraqi flag in Copenhagen.

The latest video follows a similar event on July 21 and others in recent weeks in Sweden's capital.

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
