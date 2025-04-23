Ankara calls on CoE to play stronger role against racism

ANKARA

Türkiye has called on the Council of Europe to play a stronger role against racism during the official visit of the latter’s Secretary-General Alain Berset to Ankara on April 22.

Berset, who attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum earlier in April, paid his first official trip to the Turkish capital after he assumed office in late 2024. The Swiss diplomat was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During the closed-door meeting with Berset at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan expressed concern over the recent surge in racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia in Europe and stressed that the Council of Europe should be more sensitive in combating these issues.

Erdoğan said Türkiye gives importance to constructive dialogue with the Council of Europe, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Ankara continues to cooperate with human rights mechanisms and the council, he said.

Drawing attention to Israel’s ongoing massacres in Gaza, Erdogan said Europe should speak out strongly against Israeli aggression by defending international law and human rights.

According to the diplomatic sources, Fidan and Berset exchanged views on the cooperation between Türkiye and the Council of Europe.

Fidan emphasized the importance Türkiye attaches to its relationship with the Council of Europe, one of the founders of the 46-nation Strasbourg-based organization. He stressed that Ankara supports Berset's efforts focused on inclusiveness and dialogue since he assumed the role of secretary general.

Fidan also called on the Council of Europe to intensify its work against racism.

The visit of the secretary general comes amid criticisms from European countries and organizations over the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and other elected mayors. In a statement on April 13, Berset said he was closely following the developments in Türkiye that triggered nationwide protests.

Other issues on the agenda include the Council of Europe’s expectations from Türkiye to honor its obligations stemming from the European Convention of Human Rights, including the implementation of the verdicts of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The ECHR demanded that Türkiye release activist and businessman Osman Kavala, as well as former co-leaders of the Peoples' Democracy Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe had launched infringement proceedings against Türkiye regarding the Kavala case.