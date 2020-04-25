Ankara blasts Israeli plans to annex West Bank

  • April 25 2020 12:08:00

Ankara blasts Israeli plans to annex West Bank

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara blasts Israeli plans to annex West Bank

Israel's attempts to annex the West Bank from Palestinians show “an extremely dangerous mindset aimed at extorting occupied Palestinian lands," Turkey warned on April 24. 

"We believe that such grave steps, which would undermine international law and wound the common conscience of humanity, would not be accepted or supported by any member of the international community who has a sense of justice and responsibility," said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a written statement.

After forming an emergency unity government on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benn Gantz pledged to move ahead with the West Bank's annexation beginning on July 1, with plans to seize
the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements built in Palestinian territory that are illegal under international law.

Palestinian officials have threatened to cancel bilateral agreements with Israel should it move forward with annexation.

Aksoy also urged the international community to "stand against Israel's unilateral illegitimate initiatives" and "embrace the vision of a two-state solution, based on established parameters and the 1967 borders."

He reaffirmed Turkey's support for the people of Palestine’s "righteous cause," adding that "peace will not come to the Middle East without ending the occupation and annexation policies."

Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live on more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkey sends aid to Palestine to fight coronavirus

Turkey sends aid to Palestine to fight coronavirus
Turkish, Italian frigates train in East Mediterranean

Turkish, Italian frigates train in East Mediterranean
Turkey brings back nationals abroad amid COVID-19

Turkey brings back nationals abroad amid COVID-19
Turkeys US envoy slams Trump on 1915 events statement

Turkey's US envoy slams Trump on 1915 events statement
US hails Turkey over return of American nationals

US hails Turkey over return of American nationals
Russia praises Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia praises Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
WORLD Brazil: Justice minister resigns after interference

Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on April 24 after President Jair Bolsonaro removed his "trusted man" from the federal police.

ECONOMY April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 