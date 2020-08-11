Ankara blasts Armenia for 'bringing up Sevres Treaty'

  • August 11 2020 09:26:07

Ankara blasts Armenia for 'bringing up Sevres Treaty'

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey criticized Armenia on Aug. 10 for bringing up the Treaty of Sevres 100 years later, which the Turkish nation overturned.

"Today, it is absurd that a government, which is unable to feed its own people, dare to bring up the Treaty of Sevres which the Turkish nation overturned 100 years ago," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Those who have the idea of achieving "sneaky goals" should know that they will fail against Turkey's determination to maintain its survival and national existence, it said.

"It is not surprising that those who draw animosity from history instead of taking lessons seek help from this document after 100 years.

"The lesson given by the noble Turkish nation to those who dare to invade Anatolia and the heavy blow it dealt on imperialism is taught as lessons in history books. This glorious struggle has set an example for other oppressed nations," it underlined.

The Treaty of Lausanne - signed by Turkey on one side and Britain, France, Italy, Greece and their allies on the other - recognized the modern Turkish state and replaced the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, an unfair pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire after World War I.

Also, Armenia, which has been continuing illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory for years, is the main obstacle to the establishment of regional peace and stability.

Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, has been under illegal Armenian occupation since 1991.

International organizations, including the UN, have demanded the withdrawal of the occupational forces.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail.

sevres treaty,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

    Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

  2. Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

  3. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  4. Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

    Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

  5. Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

    Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey
Recommended
Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean
Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says

Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says
Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey
Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med
Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia
WORLD Bloody clashes in Belarus as West condemns crackdown after election

Bloody clashes in Belarus as West condemns crackdown after election

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Aug. 10 after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.
ECONOMY Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Turkey Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted 53.0 in July, up from 47.5 in June and above the 50.0 no-change marks for the first time in five months.

SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.