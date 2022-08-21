Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

  • August 21 2022 14:18:00

Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

ANKARA 
Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

Alamy Photo

Türkiye will not allow any person or institution to violate sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, a senior Turkish official told his United States counterpart on a phone conversation.

According to a written statement by the Treasury, Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister Yunus Elitaş spoke on the phone with U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on the implementation of sanctions against Russia.

It said the two officials discussed the steps to strengthen the cooperation between Türkiye and the U.S., as well as the latest developments in the global economy due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Elitaş underlined the fact that Türkiye has deep economic and political ties with both Ukraine and Russia, saying Ankara’s stance on the sanctions has not changed, meaning it won’t join unilateral sanctions. But he also assured his counterpart that the government would not allow any person or institution to violate sanctions on Russia.

Elitaş also emphasized that it was Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, that has been exerting most efforts for ending the war and for regional peace and stability.

The U.S. official, for his part, told that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Türkiye to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

The two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, it said.

Adeyemo paid a visit to Türkiye in June to ask for Ankara’s support to enforce and implement the sanctions. The government said it won’t impose sanctions unless they are decided by the U.N. Security Council.

Türkiye and Russia have recently improved bilateral economic, trade and energy relations. The trade volume between the two increased after the war broke out in February. Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin recently agreed to expand these ties and trade with national currencies.

US,

TÜRKIYE Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

    Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

  2. How Sultan Süleyman became ‘Kanuni’

    How Sultan Süleyman became ‘Kanuni’

  3. Sanctions season is around the corner for Turkey

    Sanctions season is around the corner for Turkey

  4. Enchanting sunset at Mount Nemrut

    Enchanting sunset at Mount Nemrut

  5. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale
Recommended
Guterres thanks Türkiye for its pivotal role in grain export deal

Guterres thanks Türkiye for its 'pivotal role' in grain export deal
Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys
Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan

Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan
Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus
WORLD Daughter of ‘Putin’s brain’ ideologist killed in car blast

Daughter of ‘Putin’s brain’ ideologist killed in car blast

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.

ECONOMY ‘Maintenance’ to halt Nord Stream gas for 3 days: Gazprom

‘Maintenance’ to halt Nord Stream gas for 3 days: Gazprom

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline will cease from August 31 to September 2 for “maintenance”, Russian energy giant Gazprom has said, raising the prospect of energy shortages in Europe.

SPORTS Momota eyes third badminton world title

Momota eyes third badminton world title

Struggling former badminton world number one Kento Momota said Sunday that he still feels “a lot of unease” as he bids to reclaim his world title this week in Tokyo.