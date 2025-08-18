Animals injured in wildfires treated in Bursa

Animals injured in wildfires treated in Bursa

BURSA
Animals injured in wildfires treated in Bursa

Two goats and 13 sheep affected by the recent wildfires in Çanakkale and İzmir have been brought to the Retired Animals Farm established by the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) in Bursa for treatment.

The animals rescued last week from the fires were placed under care at the HAYTAP Retired Animals Farm in Nilüfer district, where elderly, disabled, vulnerable and disaster-affected animals are taken care.

Suffering burns on various parts of their bodies, the animals are receiving special treatment at the facility. More than 75 cats and dogs rescued from fires in İzmir, Bursa and Bilecik are also being sheltered in nearby kennels run by the “A Paw for Every Home Association” (HEPAD), awaiting adoption.

Görkem Muhammet Şıpka, HAYTAP’s field coordinator, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that two goats were rescued from a wildfire in İzmir’s Ödemiş district, while 13 sheep were saved from a blaze in Çanakkale. He said the animals’ treatment and check-ups were carried out by veterinarians at the farm.

“Thirteen of the animals had severe burns. Their medication is ongoing. Their condition is better than when they first arrived, and it is improving,” he said.

Şıpka said HAYTAP teams rushed to Çanakkale as soon as they received word of the wildfire and coordinated the evacuation and transport of the animals after meeting with their owners.

“Our veterinarians were ready here at the Retired Animals Farm. As soon as they were brought in, treatment began. Their current health status is good and improving. The monitoring continues. Once they are fully recovered, they will spend the rest of their lives here,” he added.

Expressing happiness that at least some animals could be saved, Şıpka said that helping a living being hold on to life is invaluable.

He noted that forest fires affect not only people but also countless other creatures: “Ants, insects burn. We have turtles that cannot escape. We should not think of loss of life only as humans being affected by disasters or passing away. Türkiye is a vast place. Together with all living beings, we are one family.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

    Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

    Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

  3. Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

    Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

  4. Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

    Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

  5. Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough

    Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough
Recommended
Traces of World War I found in Old Van City

Traces of World War I found in Old Van City
Bayeux Tapestry to make rare trip from France to UK

Bayeux Tapestry to make rare trip from France to UK
Archaeologists trace ancient footprints in a cave

Archaeologists trace ancient footprints in a cave
Michelle Yeoh brings Ne Zha 2 to life in English dub

Michelle Yeoh brings 'Ne Zha 2' to life in English dub
Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face

Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face
Volunteers battling to save Romanias cultural treasures

Volunteers battling to save Romania's cultural treasures
Remains of Lydian Palace unearthed in Sardis

Remains of Lydian Palace unearthed in Sardis
WORLD Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening discussed the latest developments in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine in a call made by Rutte, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets totaled $362.9 billion as of the end of June, down 0.5 percent from the end of last year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Aug. 19.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿