Animals injured in wildfires treated in Bursa

BURSA

Two goats and 13 sheep affected by the recent wildfires in Çanakkale and İzmir have been brought to the Retired Animals Farm established by the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) in Bursa for treatment.

The animals rescued last week from the fires were placed under care at the HAYTAP Retired Animals Farm in Nilüfer district, where elderly, disabled, vulnerable and disaster-affected animals are taken care.

Suffering burns on various parts of their bodies, the animals are receiving special treatment at the facility. More than 75 cats and dogs rescued from fires in İzmir, Bursa and Bilecik are also being sheltered in nearby kennels run by the “A Paw for Every Home Association” (HEPAD), awaiting adoption.

Görkem Muhammet Şıpka, HAYTAP’s field coordinator, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that two goats were rescued from a wildfire in İzmir’s Ödemiş district, while 13 sheep were saved from a blaze in Çanakkale. He said the animals’ treatment and check-ups were carried out by veterinarians at the farm.

“Thirteen of the animals had severe burns. Their medication is ongoing. Their condition is better than when they first arrived, and it is improving,” he said.

Şıpka said HAYTAP teams rushed to Çanakkale as soon as they received word of the wildfire and coordinated the evacuation and transport of the animals after meeting with their owners.

“Our veterinarians were ready here at the Retired Animals Farm. As soon as they were brought in, treatment began. Their current health status is good and improving. The monitoring continues. Once they are fully recovered, they will spend the rest of their lives here,” he added.

Expressing happiness that at least some animals could be saved, Şıpka said that helping a living being hold on to life is invaluable.

He noted that forest fires affect not only people but also countless other creatures: “Ants, insects burn. We have turtles that cannot escape. We should not think of loss of life only as humans being affected by disasters or passing away. Türkiye is a vast place. Together with all living beings, we are one family.”