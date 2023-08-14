Angelina Jolie to make film in Budapest

BUDAPEST

After more than 10 years, one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses returns to Budapest. Angelina Jolie is expected to shoot a film about Maria Callas in Hungary in October, Budapest Reporter has reported.

The last time Jolie was in Budapest was 13 years ago, when she was directing the Golden Globe-nominated film “In the Land of Blood and Honey.”

The movie is about the last sad years of legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Paris. It is the director’s first film to be shot in the Hungarian capital and is expected to take several months to complete.

According to reports, Jolie is looking forward to the filming and says she will do her best to meet the challenges. She also highlighted that it was a dream come true to tell Maria’s story with Pablo Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight.

Hungary is becoming increasingly popular with foreign filmmakers, with many famous international movies having been shot in and around the capital.

Most recently, the newest movie of the Alien series started shooting in March in Budapest, directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Álvarez. The story of the current film is linked to the prequel series, “Prometheus,” released in 2012 and “Alien: Covenant,” released in 2017. The prequel series follows the original series, which began in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s “Alien.”

Hollywood actors can often be seen in Hungary as well. This year so far, Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Depp, known from the Pirates of the Caribbean series also visited Budapest.