Angelina Jolie to make film in Budapest

Angelina Jolie to make film in Budapest

BUDAPEST
Angelina Jolie to make film in Budapest

After more than 10 years, one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses returns to Budapest. Angelina Jolie is expected to shoot a film about Maria Callas in Hungary in October, Budapest Reporter has reported.

The last time Jolie was in Budapest was 13 years ago, when she was directing the Golden Globe-nominated film “In the Land of Blood and Honey.”

The movie is about the last sad years of legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Paris. It is the director’s first film to be shot in the Hungarian capital and is expected to take several months to complete.

According to reports, Jolie is looking forward to the filming and says she will do her best to meet the challenges. She also highlighted that it was a dream come true to tell Maria’s story with Pablo Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight.

Hungary is becoming increasingly popular with foreign filmmakers, with many famous international movies having been shot in and around the capital.

Most recently, the newest movie of the Alien series started shooting in March in Budapest, directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Álvarez. The story of the current film is linked to the prequel series, “Prometheus,” released in 2012 and “Alien: Covenant,” released in 2017. The prequel series follows the original series, which began in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s “Alien.”

Hollywood actors can often be seen in Hungary as well. This year so far, Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Depp, known from the Pirates of the Caribbean series also visited Budapest.

WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

    Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

  2. Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

    Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

  3. Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

    Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

  4. Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

    Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

  5. Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

    Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq
Recommended
Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell
Sarajevo Film Festival opens

Sarajevo Film Festival opens
Flamingos to be protected with rings

Flamingos to be protected with rings
Virgin Galactic rockets first tourist passengers into space

Virgin Galactic rockets first tourist passengers into space
Archaeologists uncover Europes oldest stilt village

Archaeologists uncover Europe's oldest stilt village
Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes
WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Argentines will choose between far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, center-right coalition candidate Patricia Bullrich and Economy Minister Sergio Massa in this year's presidential vote, according to results from Sunday's primary election.

ECONOMY Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Postal Service (Qatar Post) has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Turkish e-commerce platform Turkish Souq.

SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.