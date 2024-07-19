Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt 'end the fighting'

Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt 'end the fighting'

LOS ANGELES
Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt end the fighting

Angelina Jolie's attorney says the actress wants ex Brad Pitt to "end the fighting" by dropping his lawsuit against her regarding their winery.

Pitt sued Jolie after she sold away her half of Château Miraval for $67 million in October 2021. He argued that the sale went against a verbal agreement they had. Jolie's side has said she refused to let him buy her out of the business because she didn't want to sign his NDA as part of the deal.

In the latest development, Jolie formally requested that Pitt disclose third-party communications he had in the aftermath of the 2016 plane ride incident that led to their divorce. Pitt's lawyers called her request "intrusive" and a "sensationalist fishing expedition," asking the judge to deny it.

In a July 17 statement obtained by PEOPLE, Jolie's lawyer Paul Murphy claims Pitt, in his past offer to buy Jolie's stake in the winery, "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse."

"Those actions are central to these proceedings," added Murphy, saying, "We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts."

"While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong," Murphy says.

According to Pitt's lawyers in a recent court filing, the third-party communications Jolie's team are requesting deal with "sensitive issues" (including ‘therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself’) and feature some of "his most trusted advisors." They claimed Jolie "wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case."

In May, a judge ruled that Jolie must produce eight years' worth of non-disclosure agreements she has made. By having her disclose her history of NDAs, his side hopes to illustrate that it's a standard business practice.

Back in May, Murphy said they are "more than happy to" turn over those "common NDAs" since they "are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt’s last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct."

He added that the ruling "opens the door to discovery on all issues related to Pitt’s abuse" and "we welcome that transparency in all parties’ discovery responses."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  2. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  3. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  4. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

  5. Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

    Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Recommended
Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Saint or devil: Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe

'Saint or devil': Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe
Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium

Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium
Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum

Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum
Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep

Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep
Meteor grazes skies above New York City

Meteor grazes skies above New York City
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿