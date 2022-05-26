Ancient theater welcomes audiences

  • May 26 2022 07:00:00

Ancient theater welcomes audiences

DENİZLİ
Ancient theater welcomes audiences

The 2,200-year-old theater in the ancient city of Laodicea, which is located in the western province of Denizli’s Pamukkale district and is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, has been restored with the support of the metropolitan municipality

At a ceremony held for the opening of the theater, it hosted a concert by the İzmir State Symphony Orchestra for the first time since 1690.

The head of the excavations, Professor Celal Şimşek, stated that the theater met with the artists and the public after the restoration works that started in 2019.

“We have been excavating in the ancient city since 2003. Laodicea was a big metropolitan city, and we wanted to give our country a gift in the 20th year of the excavation works. We have made a project with the metropolitan municipality. We have completed an unusually large, 12,000-person theater with a diameter of 96 meters in 2.5 years by restoring it above world standards. We remained true to its original structure up to 97 percent.”

“The İzmir Symphony Orchestra gave a concert in the theater, which was attended by approximately 12,000 people. The last time when there were artists and audiences in the theater was in the year 1690. The theater, which was built 2,200 years ago, welcomed the public again. Fifty tons of hydraulic lime, five tons of slaked lime, over 300 kilograms of lead, and over 350 kilograms of steel were used in its restoration. We have done the restoration in a very short time. We are proud to gain a monumental structure of world cultural heritage after thousands of years.”

Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan also thanked those who contributed to the restoration of the theater, and said, “The ministry has two main issues. The first is to protect our tangible heritage. The tangible heritage is all these ancient cities, historical places and mounds. There are thousands of areas to be excavated all over Turkey. The center of this world is Anatolia. Everyone is very excited about such an important job.”

theatre,

ARTS & LIFE Bowie doc blasts off at film fest

Bowie doc blasts off at film fest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

    Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

  2. Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

    Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

  3. Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

    Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

  4. Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

    Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

  5. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers
Recommended
Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center

Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center
ABBA pass the torch on to avatars

ABBA pass the torch on to avatars
Bowie doc blasts off at film fest

Bowie doc blasts off at film fest
İzmir Coffee festival starts tomorrow

İzmir Coffee festival starts tomorrow
Germany to loan back 23 looted museum pieces to Namibia

Germany to loan back 23 looted museum pieces to Namibia
King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex

King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increased by 1.6 percent on an annual basis to 3.4 million tons in April, data from the World Steel Association have shown.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.