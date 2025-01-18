Giresun Museum draws interest with its archaeological, ethnographic artifacts

Giresun Museum draws interest with its archaeological, ethnographic artifacts

GİRESUN
Giresun Museum draws interest with its archaeological, ethnographic artifacts

Displaying the region's archaeological and ethnographic artifacts, the Giresun Museum in the Black Sea province of Giresun takes its visitors on a journey to the past.

The museum has been hosting historical artifacts from numerous civilizations, from the Hittites to the Phrygians and from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, for approximately 37 years.

The museum, consisting almost entirely of artifacts from the Black Sea Region, has become one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the city in recent years due to its proximity to Giresun Castle and the historical Zeytinlik neighborhood.

Hulusi Güleç, director of Giresun Museum, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the museum building was originally an Orthodox church built in the 1860s.

Güleç explained that the church was used as a prison for about 20 years following the Türkiye-Greece Population Exchange and noted that the building was opened as a museum in 1988.

Güleç stated that archaeological and ethnographic artifacts are displayed together in the museum, which is home to approximately 12,000 artifacts.

He mentioned that only about 2,000 of these artifacts are displayed, saying, "Space is limited; we can only use the area inside the church. Around 10,000 artifacts are preserved in our depots, and we periodically maintain them and rotate them with the displayed artifacts."

Artifacts dating back from the 3rd B.C. to the late Ottoman period are displayed in chronological order at the museum. Güleç said, "In addition to pottery, stone axes, spearheads and arrowheads from the Early Bronze Age, we display terracotta pots from the Roman period, coins from the Byzantine period, pendants, earrings, jewelry, ornaments and clothing from the Ottoman period."

Güleç also noted that artifacts uncovered during excavations on Giresun Island, a secondary natural and archaeological protected area, are displayed in the museum.

Stating that in the early years of the museum's operation, artifacts were brought from Sinop, Samsun and Tokat to expand the collection, Güleç noted that the number of these artifacts is around 2,000.

He also highlighted that both domestic and international tourists visiting the Black Sea Region tour the museum and that approximately 25,000 people visited the Giresun Museum last year, which is free to enter. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

  2. CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest

    CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest

  3. Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

    Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

  4. Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

    Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

  5. Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

    Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report
Recommended
Cultural Road festival exhibitions extended

Cultural Road festival exhibitions extended
Iconic photo sparks controversy in new doc

Iconic photo sparks controversy in new doc
New trend is ‘upgraded food’

New trend is ‘upgraded food’
Bronze statue fragments found in ancient scrap yard

Bronze statue fragments found in ancient scrap yard
Anatolias manuscript heritage comes to light

Anatolia's manuscript heritage comes to light
AI recreates late dubbing artist’s voice for Stallone

AI recreates late dubbing artist’s voice for Stallone
WORLD Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground base housing dozens of assault boats equipped with missile launchers in footage aired by state television on Jan. 18.
ECONOMY Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica on Jan. 18 said it had replaced its president in a surprise move driven by pressure from major shareholders.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿