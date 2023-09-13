Ancient street to come to surface in Phaselis

ANTALYA
Excavations in the ancient city of Phaselis in Antalya’s Kemer district, which was the most important trade center of the region during the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, will unearth the underground parts of the 2,000-year-old street where many historical figures such as Alexander the Great and Emperor Hadrian walked.

“We are carrying out all the necessary planning work to ensure that the visitors to the ancient city have a much more comfortable visit with the landscaping and welcome center to be built throughout the ruins. We allocated 21 million Turkish Liras in the first stage for the 2023 excavation and conservation works,” said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who recently visited the ancient site.

Ersoy noted that the temple area on the entrance road to Phaselis, welcomes visitors with all its glory.

The excavation and conservation works continue in the southeastern part of the street between the central port, which was the heart of the trade in the ancient city, and the southern port, where distinguished names entered the city. Also, the temple, podium, naos and pronaos areas will be completely unearthed and will take their place among the few Doric temples in Anatolia.

As part of the work carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the surroundings of the city's aqueducts will be cleaned and the structure will be strengthened, and another of the city's monumental public buildings will welcome visitors of Phaselis.

