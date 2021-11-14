Ancient shops unearthed in Aizanoi

  • November 14 2021 10:15:00

Ancient shops unearthed in Aizanoi

KÜTAHYA
Ancient shops unearthed in Aizanoi

A bone workshop and an oil lamp shop have been unearthed in the ancient city of Aizanoi, located in the western province of Kütahya.

The excavations in Aizanoi, which is home to the best-preserved Zeus Temple in Anatolia and is also called the “Second Ephesus,” have been carried out by the Kütahya Museum Directorate.

Gökhan Coşkun, the excavation coordinator and head of the Kütahya Dumlupinar University’s Archaeology Department, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they were working in areas that were never excavated before.

Coşkun said they carried out work in two different wings of the agora (a public open space used for assemblies and markets in ancient Greece) and reached important findings that would shed light on the trade and social life of the ancient city.

Stating that they were able to identify two of the uncovered shops, he said, “During the excavations, thousands of bone fragments were found inside one of the stores. Most of them were bones of cattle. It is understood that some of these pieces were used as raw materials, and they were never processed, while some of them began to be processed, but they are half-worked and unfinished. Some pieces that were processed were turned into artworks. As far as we understand, there was a local bone workshop in Aizanoi during the Roman period and was located in the agora. It served as both a workshop and a sales shop. Among the processed bone artifacts were mostly women’s hairpins and spoons.”

He noted the second shop was selling oil and oil lamps, adding, “During the excavation of the other shop, we found many intact and broken oil lamps used as the lighting tools in the ancient period. We can see that most of these oil lamps were used. This shows us that not only oil lamps were sold here, but also oil was poured into oil lamps and burned at that time. Findings from both shops show us that local products were manufactured in Aizanoi. It is an important finding for us that important production activities were carried out in Aizanoi during the Roman era.”

With a history dating back to 5,000 years and situated 50 kilometers from the Kütahya city center, Aizanoi was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.

Ancient shops unearthed in Aizanoi

Turkey,

WORLD Economy most important agenda item: Turkish Cypriot PM

Economy most important agenda item: Turkish Cypriot PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  2. Final deck of new bridge connecting Europe, Asia installed in Çanakkale

    Final deck of new bridge connecting Europe, Asia installed in Çanakkale

  3. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  4. Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

    Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

  5. Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide

    Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide
Recommended
Taylor Swift fans revel in All Too Well film lyrics, clues

Taylor Swift fans revel in 'All Too Well' film lyrics, clues
Venezuelan classical musicians play for largest orchestra record

Venezuelan classical musicians play for largest orchestra record
Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88

Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88
Excavations in Beşiktaş shedding more light on Istanbul’s ancient past

Excavations in Beşiktaş shedding more light on Istanbul’s ancient past
Christopher Walken destroys original Banksy art

Christopher Walken destroys original Banksy art
Moody Blues drummer dies at 80

Moody Blues drummer dies at 80
WORLD Economy most important agenda item: Turkish Cypriot PM

Economy most important agenda item: Turkish Cypriot PM

The new prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [TRNC] said on Nov. 14 that the economy tops the government's priority list.
ECONOMY Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Rising global temperatures and the expected increase in the frequency of droughts from every 10 years to every five years pose a grave threat to food security in the world, the head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia warned on Nov. 12.
SPORTS Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

 A Turkish man living in Germany has been pedaling his bike in various parts of the world since 2020 to raise awareness of the scourges of racism and Islamophobia.