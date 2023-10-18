Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

AMASRA
Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

Archaeological excavations at Oluz Mound in the northern province of Amasya have unearthed a 2,500-year-old earthenware pot with bone fragments and grains in a Persian-era palace kitchen. The finds that excite scientists point to the ancient dish of Anatolia, keşkek, which is made of meat with bones and grains.

Head of thee excavations, Istanbul University Archaeology Department Professor Şevket Dönmez said, “It is very similar to keşkek, a very popular dish of Anatolia. The shape of the pot we found and the ingredients inside are very similar to today's keşkek culture.”

Reminding that after unearthing the monumental entrance and kitchens of the Persian palace during the excavations that have been going on for 17 years, they also found many animal bones, grain residues and grinding stones, Dönmez said that the 30-centimeter-long pot made of terracotta is large enough to cook a meal for approximately 30 people.

“The pots confirm our thought that this area was the kitchen of the Persian palace. It doesn't look like ordinary family cooking utensils,” he said.

Ten settlements have been unearthed so far during the excavations in Oluz Mound, located 25 kilometers from Amasya. All of these 10 settlements are in a mound formation.

It is observed in the mound an uninterrupted settlement until the end of the Hellenistic years in 100 B.C., from the 4,000-4,500 B.C., the young chalcolithic ages of Anatolia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

    Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

  2. Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

    Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

  3. Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

    Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

  4. Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

    Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

  5. From pencil and paper to media giant: A century of Disney

    From pencil and paper to media giant: A century of Disney
Recommended
Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall
YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
Security forces patrol olive gardens at harvest season

Security forces patrol olive gardens at harvest season
Parliament votes to alter media watchdogs composition

Parliament votes to alter media watchdog's composition
Aydın witnesses thrive in Caretta caretta nests

Aydın witnesses thrive in Caretta caretta nests
Over 140 kgs of cocaine seized on coal ship in Zonguldak

Over 140 kgs of cocaine seized on coal ship in Zonguldak
WORLD Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China's bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

ECONOMY Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson said yesterday it had suffered a loss in the third quarter after writing down the value of its purchase of U.S. cloud operator Vonage.

SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.