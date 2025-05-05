Ancient fish lake to become tourist attraction

Ancient fish lake to become tourist attraction

BATMAN
Ancient fish lake to become tourist attraction

A fish lake located within the 3,000-year-old ancient city of Erzen in the southeastern province of Batman's Kozluk district is being developed as a tourist destination through an ongoing revitalization project.

 

A significant settlement during the Middle Ages, Erzen was ruled for centuries by the Dilmaçoğulları Principality and the Ayyubids. A comprehensive restoration project, which was launched in December 2024, was almost completed.

 

As part of the project, the lake has been cleaned, walking paths and landscaped areas were created around it and wooden pergolas were placed in a newly developed 10-decare recreational area. Special care was taken to preserve the natural spring water and protect the fish population during the process.

 

Situated along the Garzan River, the development of the fish lake is now 95 percent complete. The site is expected to open to visitors this month.

 

Kozluk District Governor Ekrem Güngör told state-run Anadolu Agency that Batman is home to a rich history, ancient civilizations and striking geography.

 

Highlighting Kozluk’s significance within this heritage, Güngör said, “Kozluk has a history going back nearly 10,000 years. This includes archaeological sites like Hallan Çemi Mound, the Malabadi Bridge, Mount Mereto and the ancient city of Erzen.”

 

Noting that Erzen has a history spanning around 3,000 years, Güngör said that under the guidance of Batman Governor Ekrem Canalp, they initiated a project with the support of the provincial directorate of culture and tourism and the special provincial administration to bring the ancient site back to life.

 

He added that they received the necessary approvals from the Diyarbakır Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Assets and began work in December 2024.

 

“Our goal is to introduce this fish lake to the world,” he said. “We’ve built a picnic and recreation area on about 10 decares of land. We want to expand Batman’s tourism capacity, and the fish lake will be a key part of that effort. Our aim is to create a new tourism route in our district, complementing the appeal of Hasankeyf.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
Former pasta factory preserves Italian opera traditions

Former pasta factory preserves Italian opera traditions
Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed

Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed
Roman-era sundial draws interest at Samsun Museum

Roman-era sundial draws interest at Samsun Museum
Artworks depicting Sultan Mehmed on display in London

Artworks depicting Sultan Mehmed on display in London
Trump says ordering 100 percent tariff on all movies produced abroad

Trump says ordering '100 percent tariff' on all movies produced abroad
How May 4 turned into a cultural phenomenon

How May 4 turned into a cultural phenomenon
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿