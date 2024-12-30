Ancient ‘cancer-treating’ amulet discovered in Pisidia Antioch

ISPARTA

An intriguing artifact believed to have been used against cancer has been unearthed in the ancient city of Pisidia Antioch, located in the southwestern province of Isparta.

The artifact, described as an amulet featuring a crab motif and inscriptions wishing for healing, is thought to date back to the Hellenistic period. It was discovered during excavations on Aedilicus Hill near the site’s church.

Archaeologists have hailed it as one of the most remarkable and well-preserved artifacts uncovered in the area.

Initial studies suggest that the amulet sheds light on ancient beliefs surrounding cancer and its treatment methods.

One side of the amulet is a depiction of a crab, while the reverse bears inscriptions expressing wishes for recovery. This imagery aligns with the ancient Greek term for cancer, “karkinos,” meaning crab.

The term originated from the renowned physician Galen, who likened the appearance of blood vessels around cancerous tumors to a crab’s legs.

Researchers note that such amulets, crafted from a precious gemstone known as “gemma,” were commonly used from the Hellenistic era to the fourth century AD.

They are thought to have originated in Egypt, Anatolia and Mesopotamia.

The amulet predates the church at the site is and believed to have been used by various individuals over many centuries.

Further analysis of the artifact is underway, with researchers confident that the findings will contribute significantly to the field of archeology and deepen our understanding of ancient health practices.