Ana de Armas dances with death in John Wick spinoff

Ana de Armas dances with death in John Wick spinoff

LOS ANGELES
Ana de Armas dances with death in John Wick spinoff

Ana de Armas proves to be more effective at killing than ballet in “Ballerina,” the newest entry in the John Wick universe. Set in a snowy Austrian town where everyone seems to be an assassin, the film opens with dark humor and surprising levity, including a plate-smashing fight with a waitress-turned-killer, before sliding into the expected body count escalation.

“Ballerina” takes place during the timeline of “John Wick: Chapter 3,” ignoring events from the fourth film. Ana de Armas plays Eve, who once appeared briefly in the third film during a failed ballet attempt. Despite years of training, Eve still falls during basic ballet turns, a curious detail considering she later executes high-level assassination moves with apparent ease.

The story traces Eve’s transformation. After witnessing her father’s murder by black-clad assassins, she is taken by “Winston” (Ian McShane) to “The Director” (Anjelica Huston) of the Ruska Roma — the crime syndicate where John Wick trained. Years later, Eve is determined to avenge her father’s death, even if she still can’t pull off a fouetté.

A pivotal moment comes when John Wick (Keanu Reeves) visits the academy. Eve asks how to follow his path. He tells her the door is open — she can still choose another life. But unlike Wick, who constantly seeks escape, Eve wants in. Her quest leads her to Hallstatt, a beautiful yet deadly village where the “Chancellor” (Gabriel Byrne) — her father's killer — commands an army of assassins who are now after her.

Eve must rely on lessons from her training: “fight like a girl” — using creativity and intelligence rather than brute force. This culminates in her growing comfort with increasingly inventive weapons, including a flamethrower, as she takes on the Chancellor’s forces.

While the movie has its moments of fun and flair — especially in its early Austrian sequences — it ultimately adheres to the franchise’s familiar formula: stylized violence, endless enemies, and brief but electric appearances by Wick. Audiences cheered every one of Reeves’ lines, but it’s Eve’s journey that drives this spin-off, blending ballet dreams with brutal reality.

spinoff,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists

Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists

    Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists

  2. Syria's top religious body bans revenge killings

    Syria's top religious body bans revenge killings

  3. Nearly 2 mln pilgrims conclude Hajj with final rites

    Nearly 2 mln pilgrims conclude Hajj with final rites

  4. Palestine conference scales back recognition goals

    Palestine conference scales back recognition goals

  5. Leaders head to France for UN summit on oceans

    Leaders head to France for UN summit on oceans
Recommended
Rare depiction of Kaaba unearthed at Topkapı Palace

Rare depiction of Kaaba unearthed at Topkapı Palace
Tom Cruise is awarded Guinness World Record

Tom Cruise is awarded Guinness World Record
Three brothers serve culture on a plate: Orfali Bros

Three brothers serve culture on a plate: Orfali Bros
Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

Night museum tours begin at Ephesus
‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen

‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen
EU crackdown threatens antiques trade

EU crackdown threatens antiques trade
WORLD Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists

Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists

Fireworks lit up the night sky over Beirut’s famous St. Georges Hotel as hit songs from the 1960s and 70s filled the air in a courtyard overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

ECONOMY Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

Pressure is on Apple to show it hasn't lost its magic despite broken promises to ramp up iPhones with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as rivals race ahead with the technology.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿