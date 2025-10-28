Amazon plans to eliminate 30,000 office jobs: Reports

Amazon plans to eliminate 30,000 office jobs: Reports

SEATTLE
Amazon plans to eliminate 30,000 office jobs: Reports

Amazon will lay off tens of thousands of office workers as the e-commerce and tech giant trims costs amid ramped-up investments in artificial intelligence, according to U.S. media reports.

Some 30,000 positions will be cut in a belt-tightening move as soon as this week, multiple news outlets reported.

The reduction will represent nearly 10 percent of the approximately 350,000 office jobs at Amazon but is reported not to affect the distribution and warehouse workforce that makes up the majority of the company's more than 1.5 million employees.

The planned cuts were reported by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and other outlets citing anonymous sources.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy has lauded the potential of AI to streamline workplace operations, from engaging with customers online to making offices more efficient.

Amazon will next report earnings tomorrow, and is among the tech titans under pressure to show the merit of huge investments in AI.

"AWS will be under pressure to both show revenue acceleration and operating margin improvement in light of its massive AI investments," Emarketer principal analyst Sky Canaves said, referring to Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit.

Amazon will also likely be pressed for details about a recent AWS outage.

Popular internet services ranging from streaming platforms to messaging services to banking were offline for hours last week due to an outage in Amazon's crucial cloud network, illustrating the extent to which internet life depends on the tech titan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally
Enerjisa secures $340 million sustainability-linked financing

Enerjisa secures $340 million sustainability-linked financing
Credit card payments surge 52 percent in September

Credit card payments surge 52 percent in September
Türkiye raises $2.25 billion with eurobond issue

Türkiye raises $2.25 billion with eurobond issue
Gabar field catapults Şırnak to Türkiye’s top oil producer

Gabar field catapults Şırnak to Türkiye’s top oil producer
Russias Lukoil to sell overseas assets after US sanctions

Russia's Lukoil to sell overseas assets after US sanctions
Exports and consumption boost South Korea growth

Exports and consumption boost South Korea growth
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿