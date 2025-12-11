Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink

ISTANBUL
In the first 11 months of the year, the share of gasoline-powered cars in Turkish auto sales fell from 62 percent to 47.2 percent, and diesel cars from 10.1 percent to 7.4 percent,

LPG-powered cars remained at a 0.8 percent market share.

During the same period, fully electric cars’ share rose from 9.2 percent from a year ago to 17.6 percent and hybrids from 17.4 percent to 26.9 percent.

Fully electric, extended-range electric and hybrid cars accounted for 44.7 percent of the total Turkish auto market, with sales totaling 418,657 units.

Plug-in hybrids made up 4.6 percent of the market with 42,857 units sold in January–November, a surge of 658.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

EV sales, including extended-range models, surged 111.4 percent to 166,665 units in the first 11 months, achieving a market share of 17.8 percent.

Türkiye’s EV brand Togg was the top seller in January–November EV sales in the Turkish auto market, with 31,715 units sold, beating out both Tesla (29,955) and BYD (17,639).

While Tesla continued its presence with Model Y, and BYD brought a total of seven fully electric models into the country, Togg topped EV sales with its T10X and T10F models.

The EV brands in the top three — namely Togg, Tesla and BYD — accounted for 47.5 percent of the electric car market. Togg alone made up around 20 percent of the EV market in the same period.

