Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the recently implemented Türkiye-Qatar Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement — which significantly liberalizes bilateral trade — is expected to push the two countries’ trade volume to $5 billion in the short term.

Speaking at a reception in Ankara hosted by the Qatari Embassy to mark Qatar National Day, Şimşek emphasized that the two nations share a common vision across a wide range of issues.

He noted that Türkiye and Qatar align on “humanitarian crises, energy security, regional peace and development,” adding that this alignment “gives the partnership a strategic dimension.”

Şimşek recalled that Türkiye hosted the 11th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in October, where both sides outlined a strong roadmap for the future of the partnership. He also pointed to the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Economic and Financial Committee Meeting, held in Istanbul in February.

According to Şimşek, the meeting marked “a new era in our economic and financial relations,” and he said the second round is planned for the first quarter of next year in Doha.

“This strong institutional framework,” he added, “allows us to steer our economic ties toward more ambitious goals.”

Şimşek highlighted the rapid growth in bilateral trade over the past two decades.

“Twenty years ago, our trade volume stood at $132 million,” he said. “Today, it exceeds $1.1 billion.”

The minister also underlined the strong potential for deeper cooperation in aviation, defense industries, energy, tourism, artificial intelligence, financial technologies and digital transformation, describing these sectors as strategic areas where both countries can expand collaboration.