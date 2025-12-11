Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October

ANKARA
Türkiye's retail sales surged 15 percent year-on-year in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Dec. 11.

The trade sales volume also jumped 7.4 percent in the month on a yearly basis, and wholesale trade sales rose 3.8 percent.

Food, drink and tobacco sales climbed 7.7 percent, non-food sales rose 19.5 percent, while automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 7.4 percent.

Sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment climbed 33.4 percent on a yearly basis, while online sales also gained 5.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were up 0.2 percent, while trade sales and wholesale sales fell 3.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Separate data released by the statistical authority on Dec. 11 showed that the total turnover index — covering industry, construction, trade and services — rose 35.4 percent year‑on‑year in October.

Industry turnover increased by 29.1 percent, construction by 35.1 percent, trade by 37.6 percent and services by 38.7 percent compared to a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, the headline turnover index inched up 0.6 percent in October, easing from a 4.6 percent rise in September.

