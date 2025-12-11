Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK

ANKARA

Istanbul generated almost a third of Türkiye’s economic output last year, maintaining its position as the country’s financial and commercial engine, according to new provincial gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the country’s statistics office.

GDP corresponds to the total value of goods and services produced within a region.

Istanbul’s GDP reached 13.01 trillion Turkish Liras ($305.1 billion) last year, giving the city a 29.2 percent share of Türkiye’s overall economy, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Dec. 11.

Ankara followed with 4.67 trillion ($109.6 billion) liras, or 10.5 percent of national output, while the western city of İzmir ranked third with 2.56 trillion liras ($60.1 billion).

Istanbul also topped per-capita GDP, reaching 802,669 liras ($18,836), data showed.

The northwestern city of Kocaeli and Ankara trailed closely behind.

Only 11 provinces surpassed the national average in per-capita income. The eastern provinces of Van, Ağrı and Şanlıurfa ranked at the bottom of the list.

Istanbul dominated nearly all major economic sectors except agriculture and a category covering “other service activities.”

The city took more than half of the country’s output in information and communication, as well as in finance and insurance.