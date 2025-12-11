Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Minimum Wage Determination Commission will hold its first meeting on Dec. 12, to negotiate the new wage level that will affect millions of workers across the country.

The commission consists of representatives from labor unions, employer organizations and the government.

For 2025, the commission set the net monthly minimum wage at 22,104 Turkish Liras ($519) — a 30 percent increase — bringing the total employer cost per worker to roughly 30,621 liras.

U.S. investment bank JP Morgan recently said it expects a 25 percent rise in the minimum wage this month, in line with its 12‑month inflation projection. Should this forecast materialize, the minimum wage would rise to 27,630 liras.

According to labor union Türk‑İş’s November data, the monthly food expenditure required for a family of four reached 29,828 liras, while the monthly cost of living for a single worker climbed to 38,752 liras.

A 30 percent increase in the minimum wage would bring the new level to approximately 28,700 liras.

Last year’s minimum wage adjustment was set close to the midpoint between the inflation forecast for 2024 and the target for 2025.

This year, annual inflation stood at 31.07 percent in November, while the Central Bank’s year‑end forecast ranges between 31 and 33 percent.

These projections point to a potential increase slightly below the 30 percent benchmark currently being debated.