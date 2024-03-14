Amasya’s Ramadan band continues decades-old tradition

AMASYA
As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan unfolds across Türkiye, age-old traditions echo through the streets, with the Black Sea province of Amasya proudly continuing a 160-year-old custom as its Municipal Band serenades the city during the holy month.

Band Chief Hakan Dinçer expressed pride in preserving this cultural heritage, highlighting their unique status as Türkiye’s oldest Ramadan band.

"I have been in this band for 20 years. We have no competitors. We are the only one in Türkiye and the oldest Ramadan band," he said at an iftar dinner event where the band performed at the historical Harşena Castle. 

Riding from the city center to the castle atop an open-top bus, performing folk songs, anthems and requested songs, the band adds vibrancy to the Ramadan festivities.

At the event, Amasya Mayor Bayram Çelik further emphasized the significance of the band in enhancing the festive atmosphere of Ramadan. "Our band adds enthusiasm to the excitement of Ramadan, instilling the spirit of unity and solidarity."

Additionally, Çelik upheld another tradition by firing the Ramadan canon, initially introduced to the city in 1864 by Amasya Mutasarrıfi Ziya Pasha to announce iftar and suhoor times to residents when electricity was scarce.

Suhoor is a meal eaten before dawn during Ramadan month, after which people observe fast until sunset, or iftaar, when fasting Muslims break the day-long fast.

"In the days when there was no electricity, citizens were informed of iftar and suhoor times with the band, and when the time of fasting was up with a cannon shot," Çelik remarked.

The canon fire tradition is one practiced all over the country in Ramadan in which, right before the Maghreb adhan, a cannon would fire a single shot to notify Muslims to break their dusk-to-dawn fast.

Amasya Governor Yılmaz Doruk expressed his delight at attending the program where the first iftar cannon was fired, underscoring the importance of such traditions in enriching the material and spiritual essence of Ramadan.

Nurettin Karademir, 68, who requested a traditional song from the band, reminisced about listening to the band’s performances since his childhood. Another attendee, Gülşen Özarı, expressed her hopes for the preservation of the cherished tradition.

"May this tradition of ours never end, never be exhausted, and may our grandchildren see it and keep it alive," she said.

These traditions continue to connect the community to its rich heritage during the holy month of Ramadan.

Although individual practices may vary, fasting is a religious obligation for many Muslims in which a significant portion of the population in Türkiye partakes.

Türkiye observed the first day of Ramadan on March 11 this year. Muslims across the country will continue to fast until April 9.

