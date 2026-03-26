Amasya draws visitors with rich heritage, natural beauty

AMASYA

Nestled on the southern slopes of the Canik Mountains, Amasya continues to attract both local and international visitors with its deep-rooted history, cultural heritage and striking natural scenery.

With a history dating back approximately 8,500 years, the city is considered one of Anatolia’s significant settlements, bearing traces of civilizations from the Hittites to the Ottomans. Known as the birthplace of Strabo, one of the first geographers in history, Amasya was historically referred to as “Hakmiş” and “Amaseia.”

Among the city’s most remarkable landmarks are Harşena Mountain and the Rock Tombs of the Pontic Kings, both included on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List. Once the capital of the Kingdom of Pontus, Amasya is home to monumental rock tombs carved into the southern slopes of Harşena Mountain, regarded as outstanding examples of the rock-cut tomb tradition.

The Yalıboyu houses lining the Yeşilırmak River complete the city’s silhouette with their Ottoman-era architectural character. Some of these traditional mansions have been restored and repurposed for tourism, offering visitors a chance to experience the past.

Amasya, known as a training ground for Ottoman princes, features the Princes Museum, which draws attention with statues and garments representing the sultans of the era.

The Sultan Bayezid II Complex, consisting of a mosque, madrasa and imaret, stands as a prominent example of Ottoman architecture, while centuries-old plane trees in its courtyard add to its distinct identity.

The Gökmedrese, dating back to the Seljuk period, is another notable structure, admired for its stone craftsmanship and architectural detail.

Where culture and science meet

The Ferhat and Şirin Aşıklar Museum brings legendary love stories to life, while the ancient Ferhat Water Canal highlights early engineering solutions developed to meet the city’s water needs.

The Sabuncuoğlu Şerefeddin Museum of Medicine and Surgery, known as one of the first centers in Anatolia where music therapy was practiced, offers insight into the history of medicine.

Perched atop Harşena Mountain, Amasya Castle dominates the city, having survived through various restorations across different periods.

Aynalı Cave, considered one of the finest examples of rock-cut tomb craftsmanship, is another significant site with both historical and religious importance.

Meanwhile, Boraboy Lake Nature Park in the Taşova district attracts nature lovers with its emerald-green waters and surrounding forest landscape.

With its historical landmarks, natural attractions and rich cultural legacy, Amasya continues to offer diverse experiences to visitors throughout the year.