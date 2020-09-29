Alleged Al Qaeda affiliate caught in southern Turkey

  September 29 2020



ANKARA- Anadolu Agency


Turkish security forces arrested Islom Saydalimov, who allegedly has links with Al Qaeda, in its southern Hatay province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sept. 28.

The ministry said in a statement that Saydalimov - wanted on a red notice - was caught by border forces in the Altinozu district with his wife and three children.

It added that they were referred to a local gendarmerie station.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

