Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

ISTANBUL

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.

Koç, who has held the presidency since 2018, faced off against Aziz Yıldırım, the former president who led the club from 1998 to 2018.

A total of 46,524 members were eligible to vote in the election, which was conducted using 47 ballot boxes. The incumbent president received 16,464 of 26,947 valid votes.

Koç and his new board of directors will now serve until June 2027. Addressing the members and fans after his victory, Koç declared, "The Fenerbahçe era is beginning."

The election comes as Fenerbahçe embarks on a new chapter under the guidance of their new coach, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager, renowned for his successful stints across Europe's top leagues, was introduced in a well-attended signing ceremony at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul last week.

This role marks Mourinho's first managerial position since leaving Roma in January, where he spent two and a half years and secured the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

Fenerbahçe has struggled to clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title for about a decade, with their last top-division triumph dating back to 2014.

In the most recent season, the club finished second in the league, accumulating 99 points, just three points behind champions Galatasaray.