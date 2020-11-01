Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on Nov 3

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Algerian LNG carrier, Ougarta, is due to arrive in Turkey on Nov. 3, according to ship-tracking data on Nov. 1.

With a capacity of 171,800 cubic meters, the vessel, which was built in 2017, left Algeria on Oct. 27 and is currently en route to its next destination; the Hatay Dortyol Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in the Hatay province of Turkey.

Its expected arrival is 08.00 local time on Nov. 3.

The ship is sailing under the Algerian flag.