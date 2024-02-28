Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial set for July

Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial set for July

SANTA FE
Alec Baldwins manslaughter trial set for July

The manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" will begin in July, a New Mexico judge has ruled.

Baldwin, a producer and star of the Western film, was charged in January for his role in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Court documents published on Feb. 26 show jury selection has been set for July 9, with opening arguments expected the following day.

The trial, in Santa Fe, is slated to last until July 19.

Baldwin, 65, has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is currently on trial in New Mexico facing one count of involuntary manslaughter.

As armorer, the 26-year-old, who is also known as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was responsible for weapons on the set. She also faces one charge of tampering with evidence in relation to the alleged disposal of cocaine in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Baldwin faces two alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter, one involving "negligent use of a firearm" and one of acting "without due caution or circumspection."

It will be up to the jury to decide whether to convict him on one or the other or neither, but not both. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars.

Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro have asked for a speedy trial in order to "minimize public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution."

Dave Halls, the film's safety coordinator and assistant director who handed Baldwin the loaded gun, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last year and was sentenced to six months' probation.

Filming of "Rust" was halted by the tragedy, but resumed last year.

The cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, who has already settled a wrongful death suit with "Rust" producers, served as an executive producer.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security units apprehend 42 migrant smugglers

Security units apprehend 42 migrant smugglers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security units apprehend 42 migrant smugglers

    Security units apprehend 42 migrant smugglers

  2. Global education summit kicks off in Istanbul

    Global education summit kicks off in Istanbul

  3. Apple abandons electric car plans: media

    Apple abandons electric car plans: media

  4. Zuckerberg discusses AI risks with Japan PM during Asia tour

    Zuckerberg discusses AI risks with Japan PM during Asia tour

  5. Top court annuls several provisions in first presidential decree

    Top court annuls several provisions in first presidential decree
Recommended
Hit novel Shogun adapted again after 40 years

Hit novel 'Shogun' adapted again after 40 years
Artists urge Venice Biennale to drop Israeli Pavilion

Artists urge Venice Biennale to drop Israeli Pavilion
Museum showcases Gaza artistic demonstration against war

Museum showcases Gaza 'artistic demonstration' against war
Proof copy of Harry Potter book sells for more than $13,000

Proof copy of Harry Potter book sells for more than $13,000
Miley Cyrus hit Flowers named best-selling single of 2023 in IFPI chart

Miley Cyrus hit 'Flowers' named best-selling single of 2023 in IFPI chart
Hotels, flights booked out as Swift effect hits Singapore

Hotels, flights booked out as 'Swift effect' hits Singapore
WORLD South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low

South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low

South Korea's birth rate fell to a record low last year, the government said Wednesday, despite having poured billions of dollars into efforts to encourage women to have more children and maintain population stability.
ECONOMY Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple has abandoned its ambitions to produce an electric car, U.S. media reported Tuesday, ending a struggling decade-long project.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿