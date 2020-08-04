Albanian president approves military deal with Turkey

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency

Albanian President Ilir Meta on Aug. 3 approved an implementation protocol for a military cooperation agreement with Turkey.

"With this agreement, financial contributions are made for the purchase of services and goods for military purposes. Thus, the increase in the interoperability of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania is affected," said a statement by the presidency.

The agreement is being carried out within the framework of existing cooperation with Turkey and friendship as well as stable relations to further strengthen military cooperation, the statement added.

The cooperation agreement aims to determine the principles of financial assistance for Albania to buy products that are 100% indigenously made in Turkey and services for military purposes.

The agreement in question was signed by the two countries on Jan. 24 and Feb. 24 this year. The Albanian parliament passed the agreement on July 23.

After the president's approval, the agreement will enter into force 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The two NATO allies also signed in February a Defense Cooperation Plan.