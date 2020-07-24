Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Albania’s parliament on July 23 approved the implementation protocol for a military cooperation agreement with Turkey.

The agreement in question was passed by 105 yes and 4 no votes, with 4 abstentions.

According to the Albanian Council of Ministers, the cooperation agreement aims to determine the principles of financial assistance for Albania to buy products that are 100% indigenously made in Turkey and services for military purposes.

In a speech before the vote, Elona Gjebrea, a lawmaker, said the Albanian parliament had approved 26 military agreements and protocols with Turkey since 1998.

"Our country's strategic partner Turkey has consistently supported Albania in a variety of fields, including military logistics, in line with the defense and national security program," said Gjebrea.

“We thank the Turkish side that has not leave us alone in difficult situations, including when the earthquake hit our country. I hope that this support will not only help the modernization of the armed forces, but also our response to civilian emergencies," she added. 

