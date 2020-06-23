Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans

  • June 23 2020 10:04:00

Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans

WASHINGTON- Agence France-Presse
Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans

The assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BCE triggered a nearly two-decade power struggle that led to the fall of the Roman Republic and the rise of the Roman Empire.

Historic records say the period was marked with strange sightings in the sky, unusually cold weather and widespread famine- and a new study suggests a volcanic eruption in Alaska may have been the cause.

The paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on June 22. 

An international team of scientists and historians used an analysis of volcanic ash (tephra) found in Arctic ice cores to link the period of unexplained extreme climate in the Mediterranean with the crater-forming eruption of Alaska’s Okmok volcano in 43 BCE.

"To find evidence that a volcano on the other side of the Earth erupted and effectively contributed to the demise of the Romans and the Egyptians and the rise of the Roman Empire is fascinating," said lead author Joe McConnell of the Desert Research Institute (DRI) in Reno, Nevada.

The advent of the Roman Empire also brought an end to the dynasty of Ptolemies, the last of the pharaohs.

"It certainly shows how interconnected the world was even 2,000 years ago," added McConnell.

He and Swiss researcher Michael Sigl began investigating the matter when they found an unusually well-preserved layer of ash in an ice core sample last year.

New measurements were then made on ice cores from Greenland and Russia, some of which were drilled in the 1990s and stored in archives.

They were able to make out two distinct eruptions: a powerful but localized and short-lived event in early 45 BCE, followed by a much larger, more widespread event in 43 BCE, with fallout lasting more than two years.

A geochemical analysis was performed on the ash samples found in ice from the second eruption, and it perfectly matched the Okmok event -- one of the largest eruptions of the past 2,500 years.

"The tephra match doesn’t get any better," said volcanologist Gill Plunkett from Queen’s University Belfast.
The team gathered more supporting evidence from across the world, from tree-ring based climate records in Scandinavia to cave formations in northeast China.

This data was fed into a climate model, which suggested that the two years following the eruption were some of the coldest in the Northern Hemisphere for 2,500 years.

Seasonally averaged temperatures may have been as much as seven degrees Celsius (13 degrees Fahrenheit) below normal for the summer and autumn following the eruption, with autumn precipitation reaching as high as 400 percent of normal in southern Europe.

"In the Mediterranean region, these wet and extremely cold conditions during the agriculturally important spring through autumn seasons probably reduced crop yields and compounded supply problems during the ongoing political upheavals of the period," said classical archaeologist Andrew Wilson of the University of Oxford.

They also coincided with failure of the Nile to flood the plains and the disease and famine that ensued, added Yale University historian Joe Manning.

The eruption may also explain unusual atmospheric phenomena noted in the records, like solar halos, the sun darkening in the sky, or three suns appearing in the sky- a phenomenon known as a sun dog.
But the authors added that many of these observations took place prior to the Alaskan eruption and could be related to the smaller eruption of Mount Etna in 44 BCE.

McConnell said that while many factors contributed to the fall of the Roman Republic and Ptolemaic Kingdom, the eruption of Okmok played an important role, and helps fill a knowledge gap that had puzzled historians.
ia/bgs

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

    Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, daily cases increase by 1,212

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, daily cases increase by 1,212

  3. Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

    Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

  4. Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

    Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

  5. Anatomy of a crisis in Northern Cyprus

    Anatomy of a crisis in Northern Cyprus
Recommended
Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus

Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus
Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

Sagalassos welcomes visitors after outbreak

Sagalassos welcomes visitors after outbreak
Machu Picchu July reopening ruled out

Machu Picchu July reopening ruled out
Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice

Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice
Intl Migration Film Festival announces winners

Int'l Migration Film Festival announces winners
WORLD Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Two people, including a suicide bomber were killed and one person wounded on June 23 morning after an attack outside Turkey's largest overseas military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, according to a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry. 
ECONOMY Turkey expects V-shaped economic recovery from virus: Minister

Turkey expects V-shaped economic recovery from virus: Minister

Turkey is anticipated to come out of the coronavirus-driven crisis with a V-shaped recovery, and will converge its potential growth, the country's treasury and finance minister said on June 23. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor conceded a goal in the dying minutes of a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash at Alanyaspor, dropping two critical points and losing the top spot in the standings to Başakşehir.